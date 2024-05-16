Live Casino Game ‘Crazy Time’ To Launch At Pennsylvania Online Casinos

Evolution Gaming promised the launch of Crazy Time, a live dealer game that has been in their catalog since 2020. However, June 4, 2024, is the first time it will be available in Pennsylvania casinos. Evolution first launched Crazy Time last December in New Jersey. It was a huge success and that’s why they decided to bring the game to Pennsylvania.

Crazy Time is one of Evolution’s top games. It includes multi-camera live game show action, random number generator multipliers (RNG), augmented reality, slots, and video gaming elements. Their gameplay revolves around a main game and four interactive bonus games. The main game features a two-reel top slot that spins together with a money wheel. With how well Crazy Time has done in other states, it’s expected to be one of the top live dealer games in the Keystone State.

Evolution’s North American CEO Jacob Claesson spoke about Crazy Time expanding to Pennsylvania

Jacob Claesson had this to say to Bonus.com,

“When we launched Crazy Time in New Jersey last year, we knew we were ushering in a new generation of Live Dealer games here in the US. The response from both operators and players has been overwhelmingly positive.”, said Claesson. “We are now preparing to launch Crazy Time in Pennsylvania with the ambition to launch the game this summer – followed by Michigan, and we couldn’t be more excited. The anticipation is high, and we are confident that players in Pennsylvania and Michigan will love the world’s #1 game show.”

Live dealer games have grown in popularity in the Keystone State. Blackjack and roulette were the most popular when live dealer games launched in Pennsylvania. Evolution and Playtech are two of the major operators in PA. They’ve helped to expand the live dealer games offered. Since 2023 they’ve added Crazy Coin Flip, Super Sic Bo, Lightning Roulette, and Football Studio. This week, video poker is expected to go live in Pennsylvania. Just another way for bettors to entertain themselves.

Evolution is trying to stay relevant in the market. That’s why they are offering more engaging games rather than traditional ones like blackjack or roulette. These live dealer games like Crazy Time give the customer an immersive atmosphere that cannot be replicated. Their expanded offering accounted for more than 50% of online table games during the 2023-24 fiscal year. Live dealer and online casino gaming continues to expand in Pennsylvania.