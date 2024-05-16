Evolution Gaming Launches Crazy Coin Flip Live Slot in Pennsylvania

Evolution Gaming announced the launch of its long-awaited Crazy Coin Flip live slot and the future launch of Super Sic Bo in the United States.

Crazy Coin Flip is now streaming live to players in New Jersey from the company’s live casino studio in Atlantic City. Super Sic Bo will go live on December 7, streaming live to players in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Crazy Coin Flip from Evolution Gaming combines the best of RNG slots and live casino to intrigue gamblers

Crazy Coin Flip combines the best of RNG slots and live casino into an exciting contest for the player. The game features three engaging phases: a qualifying slot, an against-the-clock Top-Up slot, and the live Coin Flip bonus round.

In the qualification slot, the player is required to collect three scatter symbols to qualify for the live game. Those symbols can come with multipliers, which you will take with you to the Top-Up phase.

Multipliers are collected during the final live round. The coin is also flipped to determine whether the winning side is red or blue. Regardless of the color, the player will be paid according to the multiplier on the winning coin side.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America, said: “Evolution revolutionized the live casino market worldwide by creating the live game shows category with Dream Catcher 2017, and following it up with many more innovative and entertaining game show titles over the years. Crazy Coin Flip is a unique first – an innovative live slot game that builds in the live game show experience, and we are so excited to bring it to our U.S. audience for the first time.”

Players in Super Sic Bo bet on the outcome of a three standard-dice shake, multipliers can hit in any round

Meanwhile, for Super Sic Bo, players bet on the outcome of a three standard-dice shake. Random multipliers of up to 1,000x are applied to a number of bet spots, giving the potential for multiplied payouts.

Multipliers can hit in any round. Players place their bets on one or more result combinations shown on the game’s betting table to predict the outcome of the shake of the three dice.

“What’s more, the addition of Super Sic Bo greatly enhances the diversity of our unrivalled product portfolio in the U.S.,” Claesson added. “The simplicity of the gameplay combined with the engaging use of multipliers creates an authentic game, appealing to a wide range of players.”

Furthermore, Crazy Coin Flip launched with multiple operators in New Jersey on December 4. Super Sic Bo is slated to launch in Pennsylvania and West Virginia on December 7.

Both games from Evolution Gaming are scheduled to go live in other states throughout 2024.