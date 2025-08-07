Eagles

NFL Top 100: Jalen Carter Ranks 43rd Among Players

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Published August 07, 2025

The defense has been on a roll in the NFL top 100. Jordan Mailata’s selection has been the only one so far on offense, but Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell have already made their appearances on the list representing the defense.

You can add Jalen Carter to the list, as he was ranked 43rd by his fellow players.

In his second season, Carter took a leap forward in playing time and began drawing regular double and triple teams to free up his teammates. Still, he managed 4.5 sacks and 42 tackles along with two fumble recoveries and six batted passes in the regular season.

He was even more of a monster in the playoffs as he recorded two sacks and three batted passes in addition to nine tackles and a forced fumble on the way to a championship.