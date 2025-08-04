NFL Top 100: Quinton Mitchell At #49 Following Rookie Season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Call it vindication for Howie Roseman.

Following an expected Top 100 selection in Jordan Mailata, it was the team’s 2024 second round pick that had already cracked the NFL Top 100.

Now, it is official their first-round pick has made the list at 49, too.

It’s an incredible turn of events for the Top 100 list. Typically, you won’t see many rookies on the list at all unless they are a stat-based player who was phenomenal (QB, RB, WR). Now, the Eagles have two defensive backs – both without many interceptions – that were selected by their fellow players inside the top 60 after just their rookie years.

It will be critical for the Eagles to have each continue to take steps forward and then to get them signed to extensions.