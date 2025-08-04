Eagles
NFL Top 100: Quinton Mitchell At #49 Following Rookie Season
Call it vindication for Howie Roseman.
Following an expected Top 100 selection in Jordan Mailata, it was the team’s 2024 second round pick that had already cracked the NFL Top 100.
Now, it is official their first-round pick has made the list at 49, too.
Top 100 Players of 2025:@Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell debuts at No. 49! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/zA3TvQvjCK
— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2025
It’s an incredible turn of events for the Top 100 list. Typically, you won’t see many rookies on the list at all unless they are a stat-based player who was phenomenal (QB, RB, WR). Now, the Eagles have two defensive backs – both without many interceptions – that were selected by their fellow players inside the top 60 after just their rookie years.
It will be critical for the Eagles to have each continue to take steps forward and then to get them signed to extensions.