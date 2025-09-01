Phillies Promote Garrett Stubbs and Tim Mayza as September Call-Ups

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Phillies made their first September roster moves official on Monday, announcing that catcher Garrett Stubbs and left-handed reliever Tim Mayza will join the big-league club as rosters expand.

Prior to today’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Additionally, LHP Tim Mayza reported to the club, expanding the roster to 28 players. Mayza will wear No. 54. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 1, 2025

Stubbs, who has spent the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, will be activated prior to Monday’s game against Milwaukee. The veteran backstop has provided steady offense with the IronPigs, slashing .265/.352/.402 with 8 home runs, 50 RBI, 12 doubles, and a .762 OPS across the 2025 campaign.

Mayza, meanwhile, will join the Phillies on Monday in Milwaukee after being claimed off waivers earlier this weekend from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 33-year-old southpaw has been effective in limited work this year, posting a 2.89 ERA over 9.1 innings with 8 strikeouts, just 1 walk, and a 1.071 WHIP.

A native of Allentown and former standout at Millersville University, Mayza also has local ties—his father is a graduate of Father Judge High School in Philadelphia. He gives the Phillies another left-handed option out of the bullpen as the stretch run begins.