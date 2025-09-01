Phillies
Phillies Promote Garrett Stubbs and Tim Mayza as September Call-Ups
The Phillies made their first September roster moves official on Monday, announcing that catcher Garrett Stubbs and left-handed reliever Tim Mayza will join the big-league club as rosters expand.
Prior to today’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Additionally, LHP Tim Mayza reported to the club, expanding the roster to 28 players. Mayza will wear No. 54.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 1, 2025
Stubbs, who has spent the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, will be activated prior to Monday’s game against Milwaukee. The veteran backstop has provided steady offense with the IronPigs, slashing .265/.352/.402 with 8 home runs, 50 RBI, 12 doubles, and a .762 OPS across the 2025 campaign.
Mayza, meanwhile, will join the Phillies on Monday in Milwaukee after being claimed off waivers earlier this weekend from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 33-year-old southpaw has been effective in limited work this year, posting a 2.89 ERA over 9.1 innings with 8 strikeouts, just 1 walk, and a 1.071 WHIP.
A native of Allentown and former standout at Millersville University, Mayza also has local ties—his father is a graduate of Father Judge High School in Philadelphia. He gives the Phillies another left-handed option out of the bullpen as the stretch run begins.