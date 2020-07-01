Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 43 Preview

It has been a long and trying road trip for the Flyers, who are 1-4-0 so far in five games. The road trip finally comes to an end on Tuesday night as the Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes .

Two games into the new year, the results have changed very little for the Flyers . Their first game of 2020 saw them allow four first-period goals in Vegas. Their second in Arizona on Saturday saw another three goals allowing in yet another disappointing first period.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P Travis Konecny 39 12 24 36 Teuvo Teravainen 42 8 33 41 Sean Couturier 42 12 22 34 Andrei Svechnikov 42 18 23 41 Jake Voracek 42 8 25 33 Sebastian Aho 42 23 14 37 Claude Giroux 42 13 17 30 Dougie Hamilton 42 13 24 37 Ivan Provorov 42 9 15 24 Ryan Dzingel 42 8 17 25

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 37 Andrei Svechnikov Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -4 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, +1

The Flyers really need a lot of players to get going to get back into the win column with regularity. Travis Konecny remains the leading scorer on the team, but has seen his totals plateau while playing on the second line. He moves back onto the first line for this game in an effort to get his production back to where it was to start the season.

Andrei Svechnikov has been one of the leading scorers for the Hurricanes this season, scoring several dazzling goals among his 18 on the season and tied for the team lead with 41 points. The 19-year-old is becoming a star and he is always poised to take over a game.