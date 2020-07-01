Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Sign Eight To Futures Contracts

Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 43 Preview

01/07/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Two games into the new year, the results have changed very little for the Flyers. Their first game of 2020 saw them allow four first-period goals in Vegas. Their second in Arizona on Saturday saw another three goals allowing in yet another disappointing first period. 

It has been a long and trying road trip for the Flyers, who are 1-4-0 so far in five games. The road trip finally comes to an end on Tuesday night as the Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P
Travis Konecny 39 12 24 36 Teuvo Teravainen 42 8 33 41
Sean Couturier 42 12 22 34 Andrei Svechnikov 42 18 23 41
Jake Voracek 42 8 25 33 Sebastian Aho 42 23 14 37
Claude Giroux 42 13 17 30 Dougie Hamilton 42 13 24 37
Ivan Provorov  42 9 15 24 Ryan Dzingel 42 8 17 25
 
Player to Watch
11 Travis Konecny 37 Andrei Svechnikov
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -4 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, +1
 
The Flyers really need a lot of players to get going to get back into the win column with regularity. Travis Konecny remains the leading scorer on the team, but has seen his totals plateau while playing on the second line. He moves back onto the first line for this game in an effort to get his production back to where it was to start the season.
 
Andrei Svechnikov has been one of the leading scorers for the Hurricanes this season, scoring several dazzling goals among his 18 on the season and tied for the team lead with 41 points. The 19-year-old is becoming a star and he is always poised to take over a game.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
37 Brian Elliott 34 Petr Mrazek
20 GP, 9-5-2, 3.05 GAA, .899 SV% 28 GP, 16-10-2, 2.74 GAA, .901 SV%

Brian Elliott will get the start for the Flyers on Tuesday after entering Saturday's game in relief in the first period. He allowed two goals on nine shots in the remainder of the game. 

Petr Mrazek enters Tuesday's game with a two-game losing streak after allowing three goals on 26 shots on Jan. 5 to Tampa Bay and four goals on 29 shots on Jan. 3 to Washington. Mrazek was also in goal for both of the Hurricanes losses to the Flyers this season, allowing eight goals on 50 shots. 

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Chris Stewart (healthy), Andy Andreoff (healthy)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 13 Kevin Hayes 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
18 Tyler Pitlick 12 Michael Raffl 93 Jake Voracek
21 Scott Laughton 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 49 Joel Farabee
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 53 Shayne Gostisbehere  
Goalie    
37 Brian Elliott 79 Carter Hart  

Lineup Notes

There were wholesale changes to the Flyers lineup as each of the forward lines changed. Defensively, Justin Braun comes out of the lineup with a groin injury and Robert Hagg will come in to take his place. Braun is expected to be out until after the All-Star break.

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Scratches: Trevor van Riemsdyk 

Left Wing Center Right Wing
37 Andrei Svechnikov 11 Jordan Staal 13 Warren Foegele
21 Nino Niederreiter 20 Sebastian Aho 86 Teuvo Teravainen
18 Ryan Dzingel 56 Erik Haula 88 Martin Necas
23 Brock McGinn 71 Lucas Wallmark 48 Jordan Martinook
Defense    
74 Jaccob Slavin 19 Dougie Hamilton  
51 Jake Gardiner 22 Brett Pesce  
4 Haydn Fleury 6 Joel Edmundson  
Goalie    
34 Petr Mrazek 47 James Reimer  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (15th), Hurricanes (7th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-15th), Hurricanes (T-10th)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • Nov. 5, 2019 - Flyers 4, Hurricanes 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 21, 2019 - Flyers 5, Hurricanes 3 (at CAR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • Claude Giroux - 42 GP, 13 G, 30 A, 43 P
    • Shayne Gostisbehere - 18 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P
    • Jake Voracek - 38 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 P
    • Sean Couturier - 35 GP, 9 G, 15 A, 24 P
    • Travis Konecny - 15 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 10-6-0, 2.64 GAA, .906 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

Posted by on 01/07/2020 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)