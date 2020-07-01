Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 43 Preview
01/07/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Two games into the new year, the results have changed very little for the Flyers. Their first game of 2020 saw them allow four first-period goals in Vegas. Their second in Arizona on Saturday saw another three goals allowing in yet another disappointing first period.
It has been a long and trying road trip for the Flyers, who are 1-4-0 so far in five games. The road trip finally comes to an end on Tuesday night as the Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Carolina Hurricanes
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|39
|12
|24
|36
|Teuvo Teravainen
|42
|8
|33
|41
|Sean Couturier
|42
|12
|22
|34
|Andrei Svechnikov
|42
|18
|23
|41
|Jake Voracek
|42
|8
|25
|33
|Sebastian Aho
|42
|23
|14
|37
|Claude Giroux
|42
|13
|17
|30
|Dougie Hamilton
|42
|13
|24
|37
|Ivan Provorov
|42
|9
|15
|24
|Ryan Dzingel
|42
|8
|17
|25
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|37 Andrei Svechnikov
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -4
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, +1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|34 Petr Mrazek
|20 GP, 9-5-2, 3.05 GAA, .899 SV%
|28 GP, 16-10-2, 2.74 GAA, .901 SV%
Brian Elliott will get the start for the Flyers on Tuesday after entering Saturday's game in relief in the first period. He allowed two goals on nine shots in the remainder of the game.
Petr Mrazek enters Tuesday's game with a two-game losing streak after allowing three goals on 26 shots on Jan. 5 to Tampa Bay and four goals on 29 shots on Jan. 3 to Washington. Mrazek was also in goal for both of the Hurricanes losses to the Flyers this season, allowing eight goals on 50 shots.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Chris Stewart (healthy), Andy Andreoff (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|49 Joel Farabee
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|79 Carter Hart
Lineup Notes
There were wholesale changes to the Flyers lineup as each of the forward lines changed. Defensively, Justin Braun comes out of the lineup with a groin injury and Robert Hagg will come in to take his place. Braun is expected to be out until after the All-Star break.
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Scratches: Trevor van Riemsdyk
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|37 Andrei Svechnikov
|11 Jordan Staal
|13 Warren Foegele
|21 Nino Niederreiter
|20 Sebastian Aho
|86 Teuvo Teravainen
|18 Ryan Dzingel
|56 Erik Haula
|88 Martin Necas
|23 Brock McGinn
|71 Lucas Wallmark
|48 Jordan Martinook
|Defense
|74 Jaccob Slavin
|19 Dougie Hamilton
|51 Jake Gardiner
|22 Brett Pesce
|4 Haydn Fleury
|6 Joel Edmundson
|Goalie
|34 Petr Mrazek
|47 James Reimer
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (15th), Hurricanes (7th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-15th), Hurricanes (T-10th)
- Recent History vs. Hurricanes
- Nov. 5, 2019 - Flyers 4, Hurricanes 1 (at PHI)
- Nov. 21, 2019 - Flyers 5, Hurricanes 3 (at CAR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
- Claude Giroux - 42 GP, 13 G, 30 A, 43 P
- Shayne Gostisbehere - 18 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P
- Jake Voracek - 38 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 P
- Sean Couturier - 35 GP, 9 G, 15 A, 24 P
- Travis Konecny - 15 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 10-6-0, 2.64 GAA, .906 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
