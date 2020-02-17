Embiid and Simmons Shine In All-Star Game

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Last night was one of the best NBA All-Star games in recent memory. There were lots of highlights and fun combinations of players like always. But we also got to see something new as things got very competitive in the fourth quarter with the new format.

In the end, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155. This game was great for all fans, but Sixers’ fans got their money’s worth in this game.

Although they were on opposing teams again for the second straight year, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both thrived in last night’s game. They were given a lot of time to showcase their game as well as they both logged 29 minutes on the court.

Joel Embiid made his second straight start in the All-Star last night and did not disappoint. He put up a stellar 22 points and 10 rebounds. He had some nice plays in the game as well, including a big post-fadeaway jumpshot over LeBron James in the fourth quarter.

Hit 'em with that faaade. pic.twitter.com/ima92Saz5F — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 17, 2020

He was very big for his team in the fourth quarter as he hit big shots and free throws in the closing moments of the game. It was nice to see Embiid show how dominant he can be against the other NBA elite.

Ben Simmons also showed out in his second straight All-Star appearance. His skill-set was made for a game like this, and he showed it. Simmons stuffed the stat sheet like he always does, posting 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, one block, and two steals.

The fast pace and selfless play was a perfect environment for Simmons. He was able to showcase his elite passing abilities and remind the NBA audience that he is a premier athlete as well.

Being able to thrive on a stage like that should be a boost for the two of them. A nice reminder that they are on the same level as the other top talents in the NBA no matter what the standings say. Hopefully, their play in this game will help them hit the ground running in the final leg of the season.



