NFL Draft: Eagles Trade Back Twice In Third Round, Select Jalyx Hunt

With several big prospects going in the prior picks and the Eagles looking to add another pick. Howie Roseman looked to make another one of his trades.

The Eagles sent the 78th pick to the Texans and acquired the 123rd pick by moving back eight spots to 86 so the Texans could grab safety Calen Bullock.

TRADE 🚨 We've traded pick 78 to the Houston Texans for picks 86 and 123. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2024

About 30 minutes later, they did it again.

The 49ers moved up to draft and the Eagles sent them pick 86 for picks 94 and 132.

TRADE 🚨 We've traded pick 86 to the San Francisco 49ers for picks 94 and 132. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2024

After another wait, the Eagles took a leap and drafted Jalyx Hunt, who was announced as an EDGE.

There’s not much on Hunt other than he’s 6’4″, 250 lbs.

He’s a lottery ticket type player for the Eagles who will look to develop him somewhere. He was a receiver in high school, played safety at Cornell for two years (and was there for the cancelled COVID year) and then transferred to Houston Christian where he transitioned to defensive lineman.

Vic Fangio will be challenged to not only develop him, but utilize his talents as best he can.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox