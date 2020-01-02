Flyers-Avalanche: Game 52 Preview

It will be a quick turnaround for the Flyers, as it is going to be for most of the final 31 games in the regular season, and the Orange and Black get yet another challenge against a Top-10 team in the league. The Colorado Avalanche await as the Flyers make their return home.

The start to the Flyers playoff push began on Friday night in Pittsburgh and a two-goal rally and dominant third period allowed the Flyers to come away with one point in the standings. An early turnover in overtime never allowed them the chance to sniff the offensive zone.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Colorado Avalanche GP G A P Sean Couturier 51 13 30 43 Nathan MacKinnon 49 30 42 72 Travis Konecny 48 17 26 43 Cale Makar 41 11 26 37 Jake Voracek 51 11 28 39 Mikko Rantanen 33 15 19 34 Claude Giroux 51 13 22 35 Andre Burakovsky 46 15 18 33 James van Riemsdyk 51 14 15 29 Nazem Kadri 46 17 14 31

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 29 Nathan MacKinnon Last 5 Games: 0 G, 4 A, 4 P, E Last 5 Games: 4 G, 3 A, 7 P, +4

Sean Couturier had a rough night in Pittsburgh, capped off by a turnover in overtime that eventually led to the game-winning goal. Back on home ice and once again having to face the some of the best offensive talents in the league, Couturier will have to be a central figure to the Flyers success.

Nathan MacKinnon entered the All-Star break with three goals in the previous two games. His 72 points on the season are tied for third in the NHL. Throw in his excellent speed and tremendous skill and he can change a game in an instant.