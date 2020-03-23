How A Canceled Season Could Affect Change Within The Sixers

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

It has now been 12 days since the Sixers have taken the court, and it does not look like we will be seeing them anytime soon. Covid-19 has put the sports world on pause, possibly to the point where we do not see a finish to this NBA season.

A canceled season would leave the Sixers in an interesting spot. The regular season did not go exactly the way the team had hoped, which sparked the idea of personnel changes in the offseason.

All year the idea of this team was that this team was built for the playoffs. The fit was a question all year, but Elton Brand constructed this roster to dominate in the postseason. With that being said, can the organization blow it up before seeing what the group can do in the postseason?

This has to do with two people, in particular, Al Horford and Brett Brown. It is no secret that the Horford experiment had gone the way that the team hoped when they signed him to a multi-year 109 million dollar deal.

Horford’s fit next to Embiid has not looked good in large samples and with Ben Simmons still showing a reluctance to shoot from deep, Horford has done nothing but clog the paint. He has also shot 61 more threes this season than he did last season in eight fewer games. Along with his shooting percentage from deep dropping three points.

If the NBA does indeed decide to cancel its season Al Horford will finish the year averaging 12.0 PPG, his lowest mark since his sophomore season. — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcCSports) March 23, 2020

Rumors swirled throughout the season of the Sixers possibly trying to trade Horford in the offseason for shooting. But if Elton Brand does not get to see what Horford can do for the Sixers in a playoff series, I think it could lead to Horford playing for the Sixers in the 2020-2021 season.

A coaching change is something that has been tied to the Sixers in recent years as well. It seemed like this year was going to be Brett Brown’s last chance to see if he can put the Sixers in contention to win a title.

Brett Brown has been at the helm since 2013. He has been around through this entire rebuild. Although people have been calling for his head for years, I feel like it is very unlikely that he is removed as the head coach if the season does indeed end up not resuming.



