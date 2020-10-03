Injury Update On Joel Embiid And Josh Richardson

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The injury bug has not been kind to the Sixers as of late. But things are starting to look bright for the Sixers.

Reports came out today that the Sixers might be getting two of their starters back for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Josh Richardson has cleared concussion protocol, and Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable.

Joel Embiid listed as questionable for tomorrow night. Josh Richardson good to go. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) March 10, 2020

This could not have come at a better time for the Sixers. After losing to the Warriors on Saturday night this team is in desperate need to go on a run. Getting back Richardson and possibly Embiid will help with that greatly.

Josh Richardson will be returning to action just ten days after being diagnosed with a concussion on March 1st against the Clippers. Joel Embiid has been out of action since March 26th, when he injured his shoulder facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although this is good news for the Sixers moving forward as they gear up for the playoffs, news has still been quiet about another Sixers’ star. There has still yet to be an update on the status of Ben Simmons and his back injury.

The team staying quiet about it has to be very concerning and starting to raise the question on if we will see the two-time All-Star again this season.