Draft Profile: Josh Green

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The next prospect in my draft prospect series is going to be Arizona freshman Josh Green. Although he only has one shortened college season under his belt, I still feel that Green could bring a lot to the Sixers.

In his lone season at Arizona Green averaged 12.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG. One stat that should draw the Sixers’ attention, he shot 36.1% from three on just under three attempts a game (2.8).

Green has a smooth shooting stroke and is good at spot-up shooting. This makes him a nice fit on the floor around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. He is also good at moving around without the ball.

One thing I like most about Green is that his body is NBA ready. He already has a nice frame at 6’6 and 210 pounds so he will have the weight to deal with other NBA players. Green also has a 6’10 wingspan that can help him be a menace in the passing lanes.

Although he is not a prolific ball-handler Green can be serviceable as a ball-handler and is far from afraid to put the ball on the deck when needed. His slashing ability and finishing at the rim is just as good as his shot from deep.

Josh Green would be a great pick for the Sixers in the first round. His fit on the team would be seamless and he still has so much room to grow at only 19 years old.

Josh Green is a name the Sixers should have near the top of their board on draft night. He would be a seamless fit on the roster. pic.twitter.com/OLcA3KpoTy — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcCSports) April 16, 2020

Although the team may look for an upperclassman to fit the age timeline better with Simmons, Embiid, and Harris I think Green’s game is polished enough to where that wouldn’t be an issue.

Lack of shooting was the Achilles heel of the Sixers this past season so taking a guy like Green seems like an easy choice. He could be another sharpshooter from deep that can come off the bench with Furkan Korkmaz and space the floor.

On top of his shooting ability, he is a great athlete and could be a great running partner in transition with Ben Simmons when the team pushes the tempo. Green threw down multiple highlight dunks in his sole year at Arizona.

Green’s game is very polished for being just 19 years old, which should keep him on the Sixers’ radar come draft night. He checks most boxes the Sixers are looking for and would make a fine addition to the team.



