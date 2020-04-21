Simmons expects to return if play resumes

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With all the pandemonium that is going on it is always good for some positive news to come about. Sixers fans can rejoice and have a sigh of relief this morning when word finally broke on Ben Simmons’ injury status.

After weeks of wondering and speculating the wait is over. ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan reported that the pain is Simmons’ lower back has “all but dissipated.” The report also stated that if basketball is to return this season that Simmons will take the floor.

Simmons went down with this injury at the end of February and was forced to miss the final eight games before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Having Simmons at full health is great news for the Sixers moving forward. If by a miracle the NBA can conduct its season the Sixers will now have their All-Star point guard ready to go.

This is great news in the long-term as well. With this news coming out right around two months since going down it gives off the impression that this will not be an issue for the future.

Back injuries can be tricky and it would have been terrible news if this were to be a nagging issue for the 23-year-old superstar who just signed a max extension last summer.



