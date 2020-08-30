Round 2, Game 4 Preview: Flyers-Islanders

That puts the Flyers in a must-win position in Game 4, as they get right back at it on Sunday night. A win evens the series and sets the Flyers up for a best-of-three to decide the winner of the series. A loss puts their backs against the wall with three games for the Islanders to finish off the series.

The Flyers came out for Game 3 and looked like a team determined to put the series in their favor in the first period. But for the last two periods, they were utterly dominated by the Islanders , who took it to them in the second and played their typical shut-down style in the third.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Kevin Hayes 12 3 6 9 Josh Bailey 12 2 9 11 Jake Voracek 11 4 4 8 Anthony Beauvillier 12 7 3 10 Sean Couturier 12 1 6 7 Mathew Barzal 12 3 7 10 Scott Laughton 11 3 2 5 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 12 6 2 8 Joel Farabee 10 3 2 5 Jordan Eberle 12 3 5 8

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 27 Anders Lee Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, -1 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 0 A, 3 P, +1

It's time for the Flyers best to step up and throughout the playoffs, the Flyers leading scorer from the regular season has been noticeably silent. Travis Konecny has yet to score a goal and has just two assists in the last 10 games dating back to the Round Robin. He needs to be better, and the Flyers could really use him to jumpstart the rest of the offense.

Anders Lee has scored in all three games in the series and could have more than just the three goals he has tallied. He's been an immovable force from the front of the net. The Flyers need to find a solution to stopping Lee in addition to getting their own offense going, because Lee has been driving the Islanders so far.