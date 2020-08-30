Round 2, Game 4 Preview: Flyers-Islanders
08/30/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers came out for Game 3 and looked like a team determined to put the series in their favor in the first period. But for the last two periods, they were utterly dominated by the Islanders, who took it to them in the second and played their typical shut-down style in the third.
That puts the Flyers in a must-win position in Game 4, as they get right back at it on Sunday night. A win evens the series and sets the Flyers up for a best-of-three to decide the winner of the series. A loss puts their backs against the wall with three games for the Islanders to finish off the series.
Game 4 is set for 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Kevin Hayes
|12
|3
|6
|9
|Josh Bailey
|12
|2
|9
|11
|Jake Voracek
|11
|4
|4
|8
|Anthony Beauvillier
|12
|7
|3
|10
|Sean Couturier
|12
|1
|6
|7
|Mathew Barzal
|12
|3
|7
|10
|Scott Laughton
|11
|3
|2
|5
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|12
|6
|2
|8
|Joel Farabee
|10
|3
|2
|5
|Jordan Eberle
|12
|3
|5
|8
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|27 Anders Lee
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, -1
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 0 A, 3 P, +1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|11 GP, 7-4-0, 2.08 GAA, .931 SV%
|12 GP, 9-2-0, 1.69 GAA, .935 SV%
The last time the Flyers went with Carter Hart in a back-to-back, it was off back-to-back shutouts and in a potential series-clinching game. It didn't go well, but the Flyers had margin for error. In this game, the Flyers don't have much, as a loss will put their backs to the wall. Needing a win, you may have to turn to the young netminder who has carried you through the playoffs to this point and hope he has his best.
The Islanders could certainly look to Thomas Greiss in Game 4 and try to ride the momentum of his solid performance in relief in Game 2 to a commanding series lead. But Semyon Varlamov has been the guy throughout the playoffs and responded with another strong performance in Game 3 that really didn't see him face a lot of tests down the stretch. He could get the call again in Game 4 as a result.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|38 Derek Grant
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Islanders Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Anders Lee
|13 Mathew Barzal
|7 Jordan Eberle
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|29 Brock Nelson
|12 Josh Bailey
|10 Derick Brassard
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|47 Leo Komarov
|17 Matt Martin
|53 Casey Cizikas
|15 Cal Clutterbuck
|Defense
|3 Adam Pelech
|6 Ryan Pulock
|25 Devon Toews
|24 Scott Mayfield
|2 Nick Leddy
|4 Andy Greene
|Goalie
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|1 Thomas Greiss
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Alain Vigneault said that the team is still discussing potential changes to the lineup, but it's hard to see how there won't be several changes for this team. Michael Raffl is expected to come back in and there could be a lot of line shuffling going on. Stay tuned.
- Islanders: The Islanders got Derick Brassard back into the lineup and had some success there. There may not be many changes to this group, all things considered, after three solid games in a row to earn a 2-1 series lead.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Islanders (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (17th), Islanders (T-18th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 11, 2020 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Aug. 24, 2020 (Game 1) - Islanders 4, Flyers 0
- Aug. 26, 2020 (Game 2) - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT)
- Aug. 29, 2020 (Game 3) - Islanders 3, Flyers 1
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 18 G, 38 A, 56 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 11 G, 17 A, 28 P
- Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
- Matt Niskanen - 38 GP, 4 G, 14 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 6.23 GAA, .833 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
