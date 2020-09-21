Sixers Coaching Hunt Trimmed to Three
09/21/2020
By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The list of potential candidates to become the next coach of the Sixers felt never-ending, but it looks like the finalists have been chosen. Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that Elton Brand is getting ready to begin his next round of interviews.
In the report, it said that over the next 10 days Brand plans to interview former Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, former Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, and Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue. Now that these coaches are out of the bubble, Brand plans to speak with all three in Philadelphia about the vacant head coaching job.
These three coaches are arguably the biggest names in the coaching market, so it is not shocking that they are the potential finalist for the job. Ty Lue has been a name linked to the Sixers since the team decided to move on from Brett Brown.
Ty Lue becoming head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers is today’s talk in NBA rumorville.— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 3, 2020
IF that were to happen, I spoke to one person today who shared that James Posey is a person who would be of intrigue on Lue’s bench.
Something to look out for. pic.twitter.com/sQCwG88hCR
Although it seems like Lue has been the guy from the beginning, it still feels like the Sixers could go in a different direction. Recently Kieth Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that D'Antoni is the frontrunner for the position and the job is his to lose.
Are the #Sixers and Mike D’Antoni serious or just flirting? A league source says he’s the front runner. https://t.co/WWpSfBgioa via @phillyinquirer— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 16, 2020
All three of these candidates bring something different to the table, making it very fascinating to see which direction the organization plans to go in. After we saw how "bully ball" and post-ups didn't work this season, could D'Antoni be the guy to modernize the Sixers offense?
As the Sixers look to turn the corner and look to contend for titles in the primes of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, it's hard to say that Lue is not the guy for the job. Although he has the shortest amount of head coaching experience in the NBA of the three, he has seen the most success. When looking for a coach to lead you to a title, the coach who has hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy should be the guy for the job.
