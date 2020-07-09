YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #90 - Time of Reflection

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and it's a bit of a somber week for sure. The Flyers season came to an end on Saturday night, and as of recording on Sunday morning, there was very little time between Game 7 going final to react.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso spend this episode reflecting on the series against the Islanders and what went wrong for the Flyers. They also reflect on the season as a whole, the progress made, the uncertainty of the future and some of the early discussion surrounding potential offseason moves by looking at expiring contracts on the roster.

