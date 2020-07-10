Flyers Make 4 Selections on Day 2 of Draft

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers entered Day 2 of the NHL Draft with six picks, but used just four, making a couple of trades packaging picks to move up for two selections.

The Flyers retained their second-round pick at 54th overall and selected defenseman Emil Andrae.

The team did not have a third-round pick and made their first move in the fourth round, dealing the 116th and 147th overall picks to the Tampa Bay Lightning for the 94th overall pick. They used that pick to select center Zayde Wisdom.

The Flyers were set to be off the clock until the sixth round from there, having dealt their fifth-round pick, but made another trade to move back into the fifth round, sending the 202nd and 209th overall picks to Nashville for the 135th pick. They used that pick to select left winger Elliot Desnoyers.

Finally, the Flyers had one pick remaining at 178th overall, and selected right winger Connor McClennon.