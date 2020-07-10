Report: Sixers Interviewing Front Office Candidates

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

When the Sixers' season came to an end, it was abundantly clear that changes needed to be made within the organization. After the firing of former head coach Brett Brown, general manager Elton Brand said there would be a deep-dive into the front office as well.

Since Brand made that statement, there has been little follow-up to it. The team conducted an entire head coaching search without a single word of a change in front office personnel.

Now that the team has found their head coach in Doc Rivers, Brand looks to be shifting his focus. Yaron Weitzman who covered the Sixers for Bleacher Report has reported that the team is interviewing executives to work under Brand.

A Sixers front office update. The team has begun interviewing candidates to serve in an executive role under GM Elton Brand, according to league sources. — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) October 7, 2020

This news could not come sooner as the Sixers are getting ready to prepare for the NBA draft and offseason. It also looks like the organization is finally working on establishing a clear chain of command.

Having multiple people in on the decision-making process has greatly affected the Sixers. Whether it was the multiple reports of "frontrunners" emerging in the coaching race to trading Jimmy Butler and signing Al Horford, the lack of a clear leader and decision-maker has allowed members of the front office to avoid owning up to their mistakes.

Making these necessary changes is crucial for the Sixers moving forward. With a remodeled front office structure and new head coach, the Sixers are in a perfect position to change the culture on and off the floor. Hopefully, the team makes the right changes and gets the franchise back on track to compete for an NBA Championship.