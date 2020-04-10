The Bootch and Pat Show - Bad Things Happen In Philadelphia
10/04/2020
After last weeks #Eagles tie, we still haven’t gotten a win. What’s does Dougie P, Carson, the offense, Jim Schwartz, or anyone have to do to turn things around?! We are playing a physically beat up 2-1 #49ers team tonight; does that make a difference? Not only has President Trump gotten coronavirus but now it’s leaked into the #NFL... are we nearing a shutdown? We will have our ”Against All Odds” segment where we will give you our picks and locks for the weekend. You’ll wanna listen to that if you like gambling or might be on the fence about a fantasy player. Big news out of the #Phillies organization... Klentak stepped down. So where does the organization go from here and what does next season look like? Plus with him departing, we have the arrival of Doc Rivers to be the new #76ers head coach. We have the #Lakers leading the #Heat 2-0 in the #NBA Championship. So kick back and let us help jumpstart your gameday with our shenanigans, breakfast in bed, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
