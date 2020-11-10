The Bootch and Pat Show - We Need More Sportsmanship
10/11/2020
It’s EAGLES GAMEDAY!!! The Birds are in Pittsburgh, against a Pittsburgh Steelersteam coming off a BYE. Gov. Wolf has allowed up to 7,500 fans to be in attendance; will this be an advantage or a disadvantage for the Philadelphia Eagles? Plus #COVID-19 is still running rampant thru the #NFL, so what does that mean for your team, fantasy players and when these games will be played? Give us you thoughts about #Brady losing to #Foles... again. We will have our ”Against All Odds” segment where we will give you our picks and locks for the weekend. You’ll wanna listen to that if you like gambling or might be on the fence about a fantasy player. #MLB postseason is shaping up nicely as we start the #ALCS tonight and the #NLCS tomorrow! Game 6 of the NBA Finals is tonight with the #Lakers leading the series against the #Heat 3-2. So kick back and let us help jumpstart your gameday with our shenanigans, colorful vocabulary, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
Contact us about advertising your business
Subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode of the best way to get your sports talk
iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/…/269-the-bootch-and-pat-show-683143…
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/…/the-bootch-and-pa…/id1519538903
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=5259
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.