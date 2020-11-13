Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Week 10 Preview: Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) at New York Giants (2-7)

Report: Sixers Eyeing Draft Prospect Isaiah Joe

11/13/2020

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

We are now just five days away from the NBA draft and the reports are flooding. Although it is still unclear what the Sixers will do in the first round, it seems them have found who their guy is with one of their early second round picks.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that the Sixers have their eyes on sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe out of Arkansas. He is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 16.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.7 APG.

One source said the expectation was that the Sixers intended to select the sharpshooter in the draft. While picking him at 21 might be considered a reach, the belief is it would happen early in the second round.

One key area the Sixers need to upgrade in this offseason is perimeter shooting. Lack of shooting on the outside greatly impacted the Sixers' spacing on offense. Isaiah Joe is a prospect that could greatly upgrade the Sixers' three-point shooting.

Having a guard who can come in and consistently knock down threes is something the team has missed since the departure of JJ Redick. This is a role Joe could come in and fill for the Sixers. In his college career, he shot 37.8% from deep on just over nine attempts a game.

Joe has a lot of potential as a floor-spacing guard, and his shot is best off the catch making him a perfect fit on the floor with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Along with what he could bring to the offense, Joe could also hold his own on the defensive side of the ball.

At six foot five and 180 pounds Joe has a frame that could allow him to defend both guard position. He also has a 6'10 wingspan that helped him average close to two steals a game in college.

Between his shooting and potential on the defensive side of the ball, Isaiah Joe could be a solid pick up for the Sixers in the second round of the draft. Grabbing Joe with the 34th or 36th pick would be a good move for the Sixers on draft night. 

Sixerdelphia

Posted by on 11/13/2020 in Sixers, Writer: Kevin McCormick | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)