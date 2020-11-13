Report: Sixers Eyeing Draft Prospect Isaiah Joe

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

We are now just five days away from the NBA draft and the reports are flooding. Although it is still unclear what the Sixers will do in the first round, it seems them have found who their guy is with one of their early second round picks.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that the Sixers have their eyes on sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe out of Arkansas. He is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 16.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.7 APG.

One source said the expectation was that the Sixers intended to select the sharpshooter in the draft. While picking him at 21 might be considered a reach, the belief is it would happen early in the second round.

One key area the Sixers need to upgrade in this offseason is perimeter shooting. Lack of shooting on the outside greatly impacted the Sixers' spacing on offense. Isaiah Joe is a prospect that could greatly upgrade the Sixers' three-point shooting.

Having a guard who can come in and consistently knock down threes is something the team has missed since the departure of JJ Redick. This is a role Joe could come in and fill for the Sixers. In his college career, he shot 37.8% from deep on just over nine attempts a game.

Isaiah Joe shot 37.8% from three on 9.1 attempts a game in his two seasons at Arkansas



He is definitely a name the #Sixers should keep an eye on in the second round. pic.twitter.com/9rYuhtF8mX — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcC973) October 17, 2020

Joe has a lot of potential as a floor-spacing guard, and his shot is best off the catch making him a perfect fit on the floor with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Along with what he could bring to the offense, Joe could also hold his own on the defensive side of the ball.

At six foot five and 180 pounds Joe has a frame that could allow him to defend both guard position. He also has a 6'10 wingspan that helped him average close to two steals a game in college.

Between his shooting and potential on the defensive side of the ball, Isaiah Joe could be a solid pick up for the Sixers in the second round of the draft. Grabbing Joe with the 34th or 36th pick would be a good move for the Sixers on draft night.



