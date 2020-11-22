Report: Sixers Trade Zhaire Smith to Pistons

Darly Morey and the front office continue to tweak the Sixers' roster in preparation for next season. Reports have come out that the team has agreed to trade guard Zhaire Smith to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Tony Bradley.

The 76ers are trading G Zhaire Smith to the Pistons for C Tony Bradley, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

This trade ends Smith's lackluster tenure in Philadelphia. After being drafted 16th overall in the 2018 draft, Smith has had trouble making it on the court for the Sixers. Injuries and illness plagued him since being drafted, appearing in just 13 games as a Sixer. A change of scenery could be good for Smith, and he is going to situation in Detroit that will allow him to see the floor in a less pressure situation.

In return they will get Tony Bradley, a 6'10 center who has spent the last three seasons as a member of the Utah Jazz. Bradley is just 22 years of age, and shows a lot of promise in his game.

Bradley appeared in 58 games for the Jazz last season. He would average 4.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 0.6 BPG playing a little over 11 minutes a game.

The recent moves the Sixers have made has created a log jam at the guard and wing positions, making it very unlikely that Smith would have seen the court this season. This move lessens the jam at guard, and gives the team added depth at the center spot behind Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard.

Bradley could provide solid minutes in the front court if Embiid or Howard miss a game or are rested. His 6'10 frame with a 7'5 wingspan provides great size and fits with team's defensive identity. At 3.5 million dollars he is also a cheap option for big man insurance this season.