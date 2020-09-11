Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Activate Practice Window For Seumalo, Make Practice Squad Moves

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #97 - The Destroyer

11/09/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back after another two weeks and while hockey is in the doldrums of the offseason and the long wait until games return, the guys still have some different topics to talk about.

The guys talk about the latest in the NHL's possible return-to-play plans for the 2020-21 season and when we could start to see some talk about how the NHL will return. The guys also talk about some of the Flyers prospects in the news, including another huge game for the team's 2020 fifth-round pick Elliot Desnoyers, and look at some of the remaining available free agents.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

