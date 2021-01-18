Flyers-Sabres: Game 3 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

It wasn't the prettiest game on Friday night, but the Flyers have opened the season with two straight wins, a successful start to the season based on the results. Friday's game did come at a cost, as Sean Couturier will be out for at least two weeks with a rib injury. That gives Morgan Frost an early chance to show just how deep the Flyers really are at forward.

On the other side of the ice, a new opponent awaits for the Flyers. The Buffalo Sabres are 0-2 on the season, but played two competitive and entertaining games against the Washington Capitals last week. They have showed early signs that they can be a team on the rise and they will be looking for their first win of the young season.

The Flyers and Sabres face off from Wells Fargo Center on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.