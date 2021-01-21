Flyers Update Injuries to Myers, Frost

The Flyers lost both defenseman Phil Myers and forward Morgan Frost during Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, and were able to provide an update on both players on Thursday morning.

The Flyers have already adopted a next man up mentality in the wake of the loss to Sean Couturier . Injuries were something the team didn’t have to deal with much last season, but at the start of this season, they are having to battle through it.

The Flyers will be forced to find options to replace the two players starting with their first game on the road on Thursday night in Boston. Mark Friedman will likely take the place of Myers in the lineup. Connor Bunnaman was up on the active roster as the 13th forward and figures to come in for Frost.

This injury news follows Couturier’s rib injury, which will keep him out for at least two weeks. In addition, the Flyers don’t have the services of Shayne Gostisbehere, as he has been on the NHL’s COVID-19 unavailable list for the duration of the season so far.

Having to deal with this many injuries is never a good thing, especially early in a shortened season where there are so many games being played and therefore lost due to the injuries. The Flyers showed some resilience in Tuesday’s game to come away with the win despite having 11 forwards and five defensemen for the remainder of the game, and they will need to battle through again for the next few weeks it would appear.