YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #104 - What's Wrong with the Flyers?

01/25/2021

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and it was a rough one for the Flyers. A pair of 6-1 losses sandwiched a shutout win and a shootout loss that resulted after a blown third-period lead.

This week, the guys ask what is wrong with the Flyers? They look at their struggles to adjust to injuries, their struggles playing tough hockey, and what help, if any, can be provided.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as look back on a difficult week and ahead to a meetings with New Jersey and the New York Islanders.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

