Report: Sixers Convert Paul Reed's Contract and Sign Mason Jones

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The dust has finally settled from the NBA trade deadline, and teams are starting to regroup. After acquiring George Hill in a three-team trade, the Sixers have an extra roster spot at their disposal. Daryl Morey did not waste time filling that spot as the team has made two roster moves on Friday night.

Their first move involves G-League standout, Paul Reed. Now that the G-League season has concluded, Reed finds himself back on the end of the Sixers' bench. His performance with the Delaware Blue Coats must have raised some eyebrows as the team has decided to convert his contract to a standard NBA deal.

The terms of Reed's new deal have not been released yet, but he will likely receive a multi-year deal. After walking away with MVP and Rookie of the Year honors in the G-League, Reed has more than earned an NBA contract.

With Reed's contracted being converted, there is now an open two-way slot on the roster. The second move the team has made is signing Mason Jones to fill that spot.

Jones is a six-foot-five athletic wing who could provide a nice spark if give a chance to get on the floor. The 22-year-old spent some time this season with the Houston Rockets, appeared in 26 games. In that time he would average just under six points per game, playing about 12 minutes a game.

This move will reunite Jones with rookie Isaiah Joe, as the two both played their college ball at Arkansas. In Jones' second and final season at Arkansas, he led the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.

One thing Jones will be adding to this roster is more shooting. He shot 35.9% from beyond in his time with the Rockets, and in his sophomore season in college shot 35.1% on six attempts per game.

These moves are not big splashes in any sense but have the potential to make an impact down the road. This roster is going to have multiple open spots with all the expiring contracts, making moves in the margins like this might aid Morey in the offseason as he looks to revamp things.

There is always talk about how Shake Milton is vastly underpaid for what he brings to the team, and we could be saying the same thing about Reed down the road. If the Sixers lock him up for multiple years now, it could look great as he continues to develop.

It is unclear how much we see of Jones this season as the Sixers look to maintain their top spot in the conference, but he isn't a bad guy to take a flier on. In today's game you can never have enough ball-handling and outside shooting, and Jones brings both.

With Reed taking the final roster spot, this could change how the team approaches the deadline. If they do decide to make a move, it will likely result in newly acquired Ignaz Brazdeikis being waived or released.