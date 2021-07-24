2021 NHL Draft: Day 2 Targets for Flyers

As the second round and the resumption of the NHL Draft prepare to begin at 11 a.m., here are a few names still left on the board for the Flyers as possible targets entering Day 2.

On Day 2 of the NHL Draft, the Flyers do still hold six draft picks that could produce some diamonds in the rough. An unpredictable draft and a lot of potential that could be found in middle rounds with teams getting limited to no viewings of prospects throughout the course of the season, there could be a future star waiting in a middle round.

The Flyers were nothing more than bystanders during Friday night’s first round of the NHL Draft following a trade that sent the 14th overall pick – 13th selection by virtue of the forfeited 11th overall pick by Arizona – to Buffalo in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade.

C Aatu Raty - The Finnish center provides outstanding vision and is a premier playmaker. His puck control is solid and he can use his hands with speed and deception. Raty had two goals and two assists for four points in 12 games with Karpat of Liiga in 2019-20 and had three goals and three assists for six points in 35 games with Karpat in 2020-21.

C Logan Stankoven - A small centerman with offensive skill in transition and the ability to be effective in all three zones. Stankoven attacks the game with high energy, great pace, and an electrifying shot. In 59 games with Kamloops of the WHL in 2019-20, he scored 29 goals and had 48 points. In 2020-21, he scored seven goals and 10 points in six games.

C Colton Dach - The younger Dach brings great size and excellent control in his game to the table. He has the ability to create space for teammates and can make skillful passes. He is a work in progress with his awareness and skating, but he could be a mid-round find. In 64 games with Saskatoon in the WHL in 2019-20, he scored 11 goals and 29 points. In 2020-21, he scored 11 goals and 20 points in 20 games.

C Redmond Savage - A center who can find open space well, get open for passes, and help out in puck battles. He protects the puck well in traffic, but needs to work on his puck-handling. While he has some solid defensive abilities, he still needs to grow to be prepared for high-leverage situations. Savage had eight goals and 25 points with the USNTDP U-17 team in 2019-20. In 2020-21, Savage scored 18 goals and had 42 points in 46 games with the USNTDP U-18 team.

LW Matthew Knies - A forward with quick feet and the ability to gain separation from opponents, Matthew Knies has great power in his skating and that combined with skilled hands leads to production. With Tri-City in the USHL in 2019-20, he scored 14 goals and 45 points in 44 games. He had 17 goals and 42 points in 44 games in 2020-21.

LW Ville Koivunen - An energy player who loves to get into the dirty areas, but also plays a smart game that shows off his hockey sense. He has good awareness and can make skill plays with his vision and poise. The Finnish forward had 27 goals and 71 points in 37 games with Karpat U18. In 2020-21 with Karpat U20, he scored 23 goals and had 49 points in 38 games.

RW Simon Robertsson - A big and heavy winger that can show strength along the boards and protecting the puck, he also has great awareness in all zones and plays with a high motor. Robertsson had a solid J20 season with Skelleftea in 2019-20, scoring 13 goals and 30 points in 41 games. Last season, with Skelleftea in the SHL, he scored one goal and one assist.

RW Jackson Blake - A crafty playmaking winger who has elite puck skills. Blake can make the heads-up play, but needs to become a better skater and add size and strength to take the next step. He played seven games with Eden Prairie in the USHS in 2019-20 and scored three goals and 10 points. With Chicago in the USHL last season, he scored seven goals and had 17 points in 25 games.

RW Robert Orr - A tough competitor that never seems to stop, Orr brings an aggressive forecheck and tenacious approach to the game. While being a younger player in this draft class, he’s shown a lot of maturity, skates well, and remains calm in pressure situations. In 42 games with Lac St. Louis in the QMAAA, he scored 20 goals and 45 points in 42 games. In 2020-21, he played with Halifax in the QMJHL, scoring 15 goals and 32 points in 41 games.

D Sean Behrens - A solid two-way defenseman who can play a shutdown game and still move the puck effectively. He brings a subtle game and has quick feet to close gaps and gain possession of pucks. With the USNTDP U-17 team in 2019-20, he scored six goals and 37 points in 45 games. In 2020-21, he scored seven goals and 35 points in 46 games.

D Anton Olsson - A defenseman that knows his role and understands the position well. He has above-average knowledge of the position and stays in position well, utilizing poke checks and closing gaps aggressively when necessary. Olsson scored six goals and 17 points in 26 games with Malmo J20 in 2019-20. In 2020-21 with Malmo in the SHL, he had four assists.

G Benjamin Gaudreau - A 6’2”, 175-pound netminder that has plenty of composure, patience, and focus in net. Gaudreau controls his crease well and has smooth movements that can make him very effective. While he did not play in 2020-21, Gaudreau had a 10-13-2 record with a 4.34 GAA and .890 save percentage in 28 games with Sarnia in the OHL.