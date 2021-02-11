Hart Blanks Coyotes as Flyers Get Back in Win Column

Tuesday's game at Wells Fargo Center wasn't all that different. Hart was once again a key reason the Flyers were in position to win. Only this time, Hart was on the right end of the result, doing more than just getting the win, but nailing down a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 Flyers win over the Arizona Coyotes .

In Saturday's game in Calgary, Alain Vigneault noted that Carter Hart was the reason the Flyers remained in a game where they were vastly outplayed.

Both teams had sustained pressure in the opening period. Arizona came out with the early push, then the Flyers took over, opening up a 9-4 lead in shots at the first TV timeout just over eight minutes into the period. Arizona regained the push in the latter half of the period, eventually evening up the shot total.

The Flyers had the only power play of the period and came close to opening the scoring with a Claude Giroux one-timer that caught iron. The Coyotes had a scoring chance hit the post after a deflection late in the period. Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-13.

The Coyotes maintained the push early in the period, opening up a 20-16 lead in shots in the game. The Flyers appeared to finally break through with under eight minutes to play in the period.

Out of a netmouth scramble, Cam Atkinson was able to find the puck and bury it for a goal. However, after a conference between the officials at center ice, the call was ruled no goal and that goalie Karel Vejmelka had the puck covered, despite no whistle and an on-ice signal of goal.

The Flyers carried the play from there and had a power play late, but still could not capitalize, sending the game to the third period scoreless. Shots through two periods were 23-22 in favor of the Flyers.

The Flyers kept the pressure on in the third and finally broke through at 6:54 of the period. Off the rush, Travis Konecny set up Sean Couturier with a saucer pass and he buried it to make it 1-0. It was Couturier's fourth goal of the season in his 700th career game.

With under three minutes to play, the Coyotes attempted to get the goalie pulled when the Flyers came up with a takeaway. A bid for the empty net went wide, but shortly after James van Riemsdyk set up Scott Laughton for a goal to make it 2-0 with 2:09 to play.

The Coyotes did get the goalie pulled seconds later and Giroux scored after an unselfish pass from Couturier with 1:37 left.

Hart's 29-save performance was his third career regular-season shutout. Vejmelka made 31 saves in the loss.

The Flyers hit the road again for their next game, heading to Pittsburgh for a meeting with the Penguins on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Coyotes 0 0 0 0 Flyers 0 0 3 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

PHI Sean Couturier (4) (Travis Konecny, Claude Giroux) 6:54

PHI Scott Laughton (2) (James van Riemsdyk, Justin Braun) 17:51

PHI Giroux (5) EN (Couturier, Travis Sanheim) 18:23

Game Statistics