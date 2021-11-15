Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Former Eagles LB Nigel Bradham Arrested on Guns, Drug Charges

Report: Sixers Fining Ben Simmons for Missing Road Trip

11/15/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Sixers-Ben Simmons situation is careening further out of control. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Sixers are fining Simmons for failing to travel on the six-game road trip. 

The back-and-forth between the Sixers, Simmons, and Simmons' agent Rich Paul is continuing to escalate by the day.  GM Daryl Morey previously hinted that the club will dig in on the Simmons front but one has to wonder when enough is enough. 

 

