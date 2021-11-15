Report: Sixers Fining Ben Simmons for Missing Road Trip

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Sixers-Ben Simmons situation is careening further out of control. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Sixers are fining Simmons for failing to travel on the six-game road trip.

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/PEStgby08j — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2021

The back-and-forth between the Sixers, Simmons, and Simmons' agent Rich Paul is continuing to escalate by the day. GM Daryl Morey previously hinted that the club will dig in on the Simmons front but one has to wonder when enough is enough.