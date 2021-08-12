Flyers-Devils: Game 24 Preview
12/08/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With a new coach behind the bench on Monday, the Flyers finally got some offense. For the first time in 18 games, they scored more than three goals. In fact, by game's end, they had five. It still wasn't enough to stop the snowball effect from continuing in a 7-5 defeat, prolonging their now nine-game losing streak.
Now the Flyers hit the road for the first of three games. It starts with a short trip to face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|23
|9
|12
|21
|Jesper Bratt
|23
|6
|14
|20
|Sean Couturier
|23
|5
|9
|14
|Andreas Johnsson
|23
|9
|9
|18
|Cam Atkinson
|23
|9
|5
|14
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|6
|9
|15
|Travis Konecny
|23
|5
|7
|12
|Dawson Mercer
|23
|6
|8
|14
|Derick Brassard
|17
|4
|7
|11
|Nico Hischier
|23
|3
|11
|14
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart's last start was disastrous, allowing five goals before being pulled for Martin Jones. Hart's overall numbers still look good, but have certainly taken a hit with the team's defensive struggles.
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Devils. Blackwood is coming off a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators, where he allowed two goals on 23 shots. Blackwood has lost three straight starts, with his last win coming against the Flyers on Nov. 28 when he made 23 saves on 25 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)
- Flyers: Derick Brassard returns to the lineup after missing the last six games. Max Willman comes out of the lineup. Brassard will skate on the fourth line with Patrick Brown and Zack MacEwen. Newly-acquired defenseman Kevin Connauton, claimed off waivers on Tuesday, will not play in tonight's game.
- Devils: No changes expected for the Devils.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (27th), Devils (31st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Devils (20th)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Nov. 28, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 2 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 60 GP, 15 G, 40 A, 55 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 43 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P
- Cam Atkinson - 27 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
- Ivan Provorov - 25 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 3-2-0, 2.21 GAA, .923 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs one power-play point to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
- Giroux also needs four assists to reach 600 for his career.
- Giroux also needs five points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
