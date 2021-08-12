Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Rodney and Erika McLeod Host Inaugural Sneaker Ball

Flyers-Devils: Game 24 Preview

12/08/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

With a new coach behind the bench on Monday, the Flyers finally got some offense. For the first time in 18 games, they scored more than three goals. In fact, by game's end, they had five. It still wasn't enough to stop the snowball effect from continuing in a 7-5 defeat, prolonging their now nine-game losing streak.

Now the Flyers hit the road for the first of three games. It starts with a short trip to face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
Claude Giroux 23 9 12 21 Jesper Bratt 23 6 14 20
Sean Couturier 23 5 9 14 Andreas Johnsson 23 9 9 18
Cam Atkinson 23 9 5 14 Dougie Hamilton 20 6 9 15
Travis Konecny 23 5 7 12 Dawson Mercer 23 6 8 14
Derick Brassard 17 4 7 11 Nico Hischier 23 3 11 14

Players To Watch 12-8

Claude Giroux got the Flyers offense going with a pair of goals in the last game on Monday. With five points in his last five games, he continues to supply points, though he's often been the only one doing it with any consistency.  
 
Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in points this season and has been on a hot streak for most of the last month. After going without a point in the first five games of the season, Bratt has points in 14 of the last 18 games, including his best offensive showing of the season on Nov. 28, when he had a goal and two assists against the Flyers.
 
Goalie Matchup 12-8

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart's last start was disastrous, allowing five goals before being pulled for Martin Jones. Hart's overall numbers still look good, but have certainly taken a hit with the team's defensive struggles.   

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Devils. Blackwood is coming off a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators, where he allowed two goals on 23 shots. Blackwood has lost three straight starts, with his last win coming against the Flyers on Nov. 28 when he made 23 saves on 25 shots.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 12-8

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 12-8
 
Devils Scratches: Miles Wood (injury), Tyce Thompson (injury), Mason Geertsen (healthy), Jesper Boqvist (healthy), Christian Jaros (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Derick Brassard returns to the lineup after missing the last six games. Max Willman comes out of the lineup. Brassard will skate on the fourth line with Patrick Brown and Zack MacEwen. Newly-acquired defenseman Kevin Connauton, claimed off waivers on Tuesday, will not play in tonight's game.
  • Devils: No changes expected for the Devils. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (27th), Devils (31st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Devils (20th)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Nov. 28, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 2 (at NJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Claude Giroux - 60 GP, 15 G, 40 A, 55 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 43 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 27 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • Ivan Provorov - 25 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 P
    • Carter Hart - 5 GP, 3-2-0, 2.21 GAA, .923 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs one power-play point to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
    • Giroux also needs four assists to reach 600 for his career.
    • Giroux also needs five points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 12/08/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)