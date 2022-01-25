Flyers Set Franchise Record, Fall to Islanders for 13th Straight Loss
01/25/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It's officially a record year for the Flyers. Last Thursday, their 10th straight loss marked the first time in franchise history that they have had two such streaks in the same season, Now they have set a franchise mark for the longest streak of its kind.
A goal midway through the third period was the difference for the Islanders, as the Flyers suffered the loss for the 13th straight game, setting a new franchise record in a 4-3 defeat on Tuesday night.
The Flyers got on the board right away, simply by putting the puck on net. Claude Giroux took a shot from a sharp angle and beat Ilya Sorokin, making it 1-0 just 57 seconds in with his 15th goal of the season.
Midway through the period, the Flyers got another goal. A point shot by Justin Braun went in off the skate of Andy Greene, making it 2-0 at 12:48.
Just 49 seconds later, Noah Dobson got the Islanders on the board with a point shot through traffic.
Late in the period, the Islanders got it tied up as Mathew Barzal used his speed to create a two-on-one and fed Anders Lee for the goal with 1:45 left in the first.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Islanders.
The Islanders kept the pressure on throughout the second period. They dominated with a 14-4 shot total in the period and took the lead on their second power play of the night.
A crisp tic-tac-toe passing play was capped off by Barzal at 5:42, making it a 3-2 Islanders lead.
That was the lone goal of the period, and the Flyers entered the third trailing in shots, 23-12, as well.
Early in the third, the Flyers got the tying goal as Gerry Mayhew made a great moved and finished for his second goal of the season just 1:30.
But after a power play expired for the Islanders midway through the period, they capitalized off a rush as Anthony Beauvillier set up Zach Parise for the one-timer to make it 4-3.
That proved to be the dagger for the Flyers, who managed just five shots in the third period and one in the final 15:28 of the game.
Sorokin made 14 saves on 17 shots in the win. Martin Jones stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss.
Parise and Barzal each had a goal and an assist. Brock Nelson had two assists. Travis Sanheim also had two assists.
Keith Yandle played 11:58 and was a minus-1 in the game, as he set a new NHL record with his 965th consecutive game played, passing Doug Jarvis.
The Flyers return to the ice on Saturday afternoon to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 1 p.m.
Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Flyers
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|4
Scoring Summary
1st Period
- PHI Claude Giroux (15) (Oskar Lindblom, Travis Sanheim) 0:57
- PHI Justin Braun (3) (Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk) 12:48
- NYI Noah Dobson (6) (Zdeno Chara, Jean-Gabriel Pageau) 13:37
- NYI Anders Lee (11) (Mathew Barzal, Josh Bailey) 18:15
2nd Period
- NYI Barzal (8) PP (Zach Parise, Brock Nelson) 5:42
3rd Period
- PHI Gerry Mayhew (2) (Scott Laughton, Sanheim) 1:30
- NYI Parise (3) (Anthony Beauvillier, Nelson) 11:51
Game Statistics
|Flyers
|Islanders
|Shots
|17
|33
|Power Plays
|0/1
|1/4
|Hits
|19
|28
|Faceoff %
|42.6%
|57.4%
|Giveaways
|12
|11
|Takeaways
|6
|8
|Blocked Shots
|16
|10
|Penalty Minutes
|10
|4
Comments
