Flyers Set Franchise Record, Fall to Islanders for 13th Straight Loss

A goal midway through the third period was the difference for the Islanders , as the Flyers suffered the loss for the 13th straight game, setting a new franchise record in a 4-3 defeat on Tuesday night.

It's officially a record year for the Flyers . Last Thursday, their 10th straight loss marked the first time in franchise history that they have had two such streaks in the same season, Now they have set a franchise mark for the longest streak of its kind.

The Flyers got on the board right away, simply by putting the puck on net. Claude Giroux took a shot from a sharp angle and beat Ilya Sorokin, making it 1-0 just 57 seconds in with his 15th goal of the season.

Midway through the period, the Flyers got another goal. A point shot by Justin Braun went in off the skate of Andy Greene, making it 2-0 at 12:48.

Just 49 seconds later, Noah Dobson got the Islanders on the board with a point shot through traffic.

Late in the period, the Islanders got it tied up as Mathew Barzal used his speed to create a two-on-one and fed Anders Lee for the goal with 1:45 left in the first.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Islanders.

The Islanders kept the pressure on throughout the second period. They dominated with a 14-4 shot total in the period and took the lead on their second power play of the night.

A crisp tic-tac-toe passing play was capped off by Barzal at 5:42, making it a 3-2 Islanders lead.

That was the lone goal of the period, and the Flyers entered the third trailing in shots, 23-12, as well.

Early in the third, the Flyers got the tying goal as Gerry Mayhew made a great moved and finished for his second goal of the season just 1:30.

But after a power play expired for the Islanders midway through the period, they capitalized off a rush as Anthony Beauvillier set up Zach Parise for the one-timer to make it 4-3.

That proved to be the dagger for the Flyers, who managed just five shots in the third period and one in the final 15:28 of the game.

Sorokin made 14 saves on 17 shots in the win. Martin Jones stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss.

Parise and Barzal each had a goal and an assist. Brock Nelson had two assists. Travis Sanheim also had two assists.

Keith Yandle played 11:58 and was a minus-1 in the game, as he set a new NHL record with his 965th consecutive game played, passing Doug Jarvis.

The Flyers return to the ice on Saturday afternoon to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 1 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 2 0 1 3 Islanders 2 1 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Claude Giroux (15) (Oskar Lindblom, Travis Sanheim) 0:57

PHI Justin Braun (3) (Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk) 12:48

NYI Noah Dobson (6) (Zdeno Chara, Jean-Gabriel Pageau) 13:37

NYI Anders Lee (11) (Mathew Barzal, Josh Bailey) 18:15

2nd Period

NYI Barzal (8) PP (Zach Parise, Brock Nelson) 5:42

3rd Period

PHI Gerry Mayhew (2) (Scott Laughton, Sanheim) 1:30

NYI Parise (3) (Anthony Beauvillier, Nelson) 11:51

Game Statistics