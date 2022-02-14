Sixers Holding Harden Out Until After All-Star Break
02/14/2022
By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer
Philadelphia 76ers fans will have to be patient for a bit longer. The team is holding superstar acquisition James Harden out through the All-Star break, according to multiple reports. He will also not be participating in the All-Star Game.
The Sixers are going the cautious route with Harden, letting him get extra time to rehab from a left hamstring injury. The last time he was in action was on Feb. 2 when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers' first game after the All-Star break is a road matchup on Feb. 25 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Not rushing him back before the All-Star break will allow Harden to get 23 days to rest and rehab his hamstring injury, which could be crucial because hamstring injuries tend to linger if not properly taken care of.
While fans will not be able to see Harden on the court as a member of the Sixers until towards the end of February, he did participate in the team's practice on Monday afternoon. He was seen on video taking threes with sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey, who he reportedly was impressed with after his first practice with the team.
Harden and Maxey getting off the dribble threes up pic.twitter.com/DWhPqxqL7f— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 14, 2022
Harden and Maxey seem to be quickly building a positive relationship. Maxey has said he is looking forward to learning a thing or two from the 10-time All-Star.
Harden, of note, did not have any sort of limp or any other sign the hamstring is still bothering him. However, the Sixers clearly have championship aspirations this season and it will not hurt to be extra cautious with Harden's hamstring.
The team will officially introduce Harden and fellow acquisition Paul Millsap in a press conference at noon on Tuesday. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey, head coach Doc Rivers and owner Josh Harris will all speak at the presser.
