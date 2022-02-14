Sixers Holding Harden Out Until After All-Star Break

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

Philadelphia 76ers fans will have to be patient for a bit longer. The team is holding superstar acquisition James Harden out through the All-Star break, according to multiple reports. He will also not be participating in the All-Star Game.

The Sixers are going the cautious route with Harden, letting him get extra time to rehab from a left hamstring injury. The last time he was in action was on Feb. 2 when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers' first game after the All-Star break is a road matchup on Feb. 25 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not rushing him back before the All-Star break will allow Harden to get 23 days to rest and rehab his hamstring injury, which could be crucial because hamstring injuries tend to linger if not properly taken care of.