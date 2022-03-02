Wizards Stun Sixers in Loss to Snap Winning Streak

By Tyrese Williams, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia fans were stunned as the 76ers fell short to the Washington Wizards 106-103 to end their 5 game winning streak Wednesday night. Going into this game, the Wizards had not beaten the Sixers in Wells Fargo Center since March 17, 2016.

In his first game back from rest, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January, Joel Embiid, finished the game with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey shot 9-16, scoring 22 points coming off of his spectacular game versus the Grizzlies.

The Sixers were without Seth Curry tonight due to back spasms. In the Sixers second to last possession, Embiid’s game tying layup was blocked by Wizards Kyle Kuzma. Spencer Dinwiddie banked on two huge free throws, shooting 5-6 from the line, summing up the win. The Sixers couldn’t get a shot off with 0.8 seconds left in the game.

Dinwiddie makes a historic night for himself, creating his first career triple-double, putting up 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Kuzma, who was the star player in this game, shooting 4-6 from the three point line, scored a total of 24 points.

A difference maker was the Wizards bench scoring 53 points while the 76ers bench scored 27. With Washington’s shooting guard Bradley Beal out tonight due to a left wrist injury, bench players like Montrezl Harrell came through and shot 7-10 with 14 points.

The Sixers now stand at the third seed of the Eastern Conference, being a game and a half away from the 1st place Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will travel down to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Friday.