Report: Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright Likely Retiring

04/20/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Well, this is some basketball news that no one was expecting on a Wednesday night. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting Villanova coach Jay Wright is contemplating and likely retiring from coaching.

A few things here, Jay Wright is 60-years old?!! The man doesn't look a day older than 40.  Second, wow.  

Shams has more on the succession plan that he mentions in his tweets. 

 

This is a monumental, unexpected story.  Stay tuned. 
Posted by on 04/20/2022 in Sixers, Writer: Michael Lipinski

