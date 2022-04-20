Report: Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright Likely Retiring

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Well, this is some basketball news that no one was expecting on a Wednesday night. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting Villanova coach Jay Wright is contemplating and likely retiring from coaching.

Jay Wright is likely retiring as head coach of Villanova soon, sources said, and that means a succession plan is in order for the university. https://t.co/o3fJHrUMEy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022

A few things here, Jay Wright is 60-years old?!! The man doesn't look a day older than 40. Second, wow.

Shams has more on the succession plan that he mentions in his tweets.