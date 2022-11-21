Flyers-Flames: Game 19 Preview

After six straight losses, things don’t get any easier for the Flyers in their efforts to snap a losing streak that is snowballing out of control. Just seconds away from a win in Montreal, a game-tying goal that beat the buzzer forced overtime and an inevitable shootout loss.
The Flyers open a week with four games on the schedule on Monday, and each team possesses plenty of star power, offensive ammunition, and positive results, especially of late. The first opponent is the Calgary Flames, who have won three of their last four games after snapping a seven-game losing streak of their own.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Calgary Flames
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|17
|7
|12
|19
|Elias Lindholm
|17
|6
|10
|16
|Kevin Hayes
|18
|5
|13
|18
|Nazem Kadri
|17
|8
|7
|15
|Joel Farabee
|18
|3
|8
|11
|Tyler Toffoli
|17
|6
|7
|13
|Owen Tippett
|13
|6
|4
|10
|Rasmus Andersson
|17
|1
|12
|13
|Tony DeAngelo
|18
|3
|7
|10
|Mikael Backlund
|17
|5
|4
|9
While the Flyers are struggling to find wins, Kevin Hayes isn’t struggling to get points. In the last five games of the six-game losing streak, Hayes has a point in every game with six total in that time, including three goals.
Elias Lindholm comes into the game on a four-game points streak. He had two assists in Calgary’s last game against Florida. Three of his last four games have been multi-point games.
Carter Hart gets another start in goal. Hart made 28 saves on 32 shots in the shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday, marking five straight starts without a win. Hart has allowed at least three goals in each of those starts.
Jacob Markstrom starts for Calgary. Markstrom picked up a shootout win against Florida on Saturday in his last start, making 31 saves on 35 shots in the win. Markstrom has won three of his last four starts entering Monday’s game.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Scott Laughton (injury)
Flames Scratches: Michael Stone (injury), Brett Ritchie (injury), Connor Mackey (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Tanner Laczynski was called up and Egor Zamula sent down to Lehigh Valley. Laczynski will play in place of Scott Laughton, who is added to the injury list after leaving Saturday’s game early.
- Flames: Brett Ritchie is out of the lineup with an injury. Kevin Rooney will play in his place.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (28th), Flames (14th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Flames (12th)
- Recent History vs. Flames
- Nov. 16, 2021 – Flyers 2, Flames 1 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Oct. 30, 2021 – Flames 4, Flyers 0 (at CGY)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Flames
- Kevin Hayes: 12 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen: 15 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Nicolas Deslauriers: 17 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
- Travis Sanheim: 8 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
- Carter Hart: 4 GP, 1-1-2, 2.19 GAA, .930 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network