Keller Caps Hat Trick in OT, Flyers Fall in Arizona

The Flyers opened their four-game road trip on Friday night with yet another overtime loss. Sunday was a case of déjà vu.
After scoring to tie the game with 2:17 left in regulation, the Flyers held possession for much of overtime. But Clayton Keller‘s goal with 22 seconds remaining in overtime capped off a hat trick in a 5-4 loss for the Flyers to the Arizona Coyotes.
The Coyotes managed the first goal of the game on a power play. Keller threw a shot on goal through a screen that beat Carter Hart to make it 1-0 at 12:46.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-9 Arizona.
Just 2:09 into the second, the Flyers got the game tied. James van Riemsdyk set up Morgan Frost for his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-1. Just under two minutes later at 4:08, van Riemsdyk and Frost connected again with JVR scoring on a 2-on-0 chance for his third goal of the season.
Arizona got the game tied up again at 7:45 as Keller scored his second of the night on a breakaway.
The Coyotes took the lead again at 10:21 as Jack McBain was on the receiving end of a fortunate bounce for his fourth goal of the season.
The Flyers tied things back up with 1:18 remaining in the period. Owen Tippett fired a shot from a distance that sailed through traffic and beat Karel Vejmelka to make it 3-3.
Through two periods, shots were 26-22 Flyers.
In the third, Nick Ritchie got the go-ahead goal at 7:27, scoring his seventh goal of the season after stealing the puck and getting a breakaway.
With the goalie pulled, the Flyers tied the game with 2:17 remaining. Frost picked up his fourth point of the night, setting up Travis Konecny for the equalizer, his 11th goal of the season.
The Flyers once again dominated possession for most of the overtime, but a chance for the Coyotes resulted in a goal in the final minute. Keller got the puck in the slot and fired a shot through Hart to give the Coyotes the win, and gave Keller 10 goals on the season with the hat trick.
Hart made 24 saves on 29 shots in the loss. Vejmelka made 37 saves on 41 shots in the win.
In addition to Keller’s hat trick, Nick Schmaltz and J.J. Moser had two assists each and Ritchie had a goal and an assist. Frost and van Riemsdyk each had four points, while Tippett had a goal and an assist.
The Flyers continue the road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m.
