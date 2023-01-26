Flyers

Flyers vs. Wild: Game 50 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) tips the puck against the Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center.
As the Flyers hit the road for the final two games before the All-Star break, their next matchup comes against a team in a similar position.

The Minnesota Wild may have a winning record at 25-17-4, but 54 points have them one short of a playoff spot. While the road to the playoffs is certainly more manageable for the Wild than the Flyers at this point, both teams are somewhere in the middle of the standings, essentially the No Man’s Land of the NHL.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPMinnesota WildGPGAP
Travis Konecny43242549Kirill Kaprizov46273057
Kevin Hayes48152944Mats Zuccarello44182745
Scott Laughton45121628Joel Eriksson Ek46172239
Tony DeAngelo4472128Matt Boldy46141933
Owen Tippett44131326Calen Addison4532023
Players to Watch

Wade Allison snapped a five-game goalless drought with a goal against the Kings on Tuesday, but has points in three of his last five games. Allison was shaken up a bit in Tuesday’s game, so that’s worth watching.

Kirill Kaprizov looks to continue a strong month of January. Kaprizov has a three-game points streak entering Thursday’s game and has seven goals and 12 points in 10 games this month.

Goalie Matchups

Carter Hart will get another start for the Flyers on Thursday. Hart allowed four goals in Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Kings. It was his third loss in his last four starts. 

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the Wild. Fleury took the loss in Minnesota’s last game, allowing three goals on 38 shots to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fleury has just one win in the month of January, making 27 saves on 28 shots against Arizona on Jan. 14.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Wild Lines

Wild Scratches: Alex Goligoski (healthy), Ryan Hartman (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the lineup.
  • Wild: No changes expected to the Minnesota lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (27th), Wild (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Wild (15th)
  • Recent History vs. Wild
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
    • James van Riemsdyk: 16 GP, 8 G, 1 A, 9 P
    • Tony DeAngelo: 9 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 P
    • Scott Laughton: 10 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 1-2-0, 4.08 GAA, .884 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
