Instant Observations: Sixers Fall to Celtics in Heartbreaking Fashion

The Philadelphia 76ers were defeated by the Boston Celtics in a tight 110-107 contest on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Tobias Harris added in 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The Sixers shot 28-of-35 from the free-throw line compared to 8-of-12 for Boston. Dewayne Dedmon (left hip soreness) missed his second consecutive game and has yet to make his Sixers debut.
Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points (including the game-winner), 13 rebounds and six assists for Boston. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points. Derrick White added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting off the bench.
The loss drops the Sixers to 39-20 on the season and cements their season series loss to the Celtics. Their next matchup is at home against the Miami Heat on Monday night. Here are some instant observations from the loss: