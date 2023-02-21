Allison Scores Winner as Flyers Outlast Flames

Midway through the third period, the Flyers had to regroup quickly. They had allowed two goals to the Calgary Flames that tied the game at three and threatened to extend their losing streak to five games.
But a goal by Wade Allison with 8:27 remaining put the Flyers ahead again for good, as the losing streak was snapped at four with a 4-3 win over the Flames on Monday afternoon.
The Flames had the early push, getting the first four shots of the game, but Samuel Ersson held off the surge to keep Calgary off the board in the opening 20 minutes.
With 3:01 remaining in the opening period, the Flyers struck for the first goal. Travis Konecny finished off the rush cutting to the middle of the ice, beating Jacob Markstrom for his 27th goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-10 Calgary.
The Flyers added to their lead in the second just seconds after killing off a penalty. Cam York got the puck out of the box and started on a two-on-one with Nick Deslauriers. York got the pass to Deslauriers for the tip-in goal, his fourth of the season, to make it 2-0 at 7:30.
Just over a minute later, the Flames got on the board as Mikael Backlund was able to solve Ersson for his 12th goal of the season at 8:55 to cut the lead to one.
Less than three minutes later, the Flyers restored the two-goal lead. Tony DeAngelo scored his 10th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the high slot to make it a 3-1 game at 11:31.
Before the period ended, Konecny exited the game with an injury and did not return.
Through two periods, shots were 25-19 Calgary.
Just 4:38 into the third, the Flames cut the lead to one again. Tyler Toffoli fired a quick shot from an angle that slid under the pad of Ersson to make it 3-2 on Toffoli’s 23rd of the season.
The Flames tied the game just over four minutes later. At 8:54, Andrew Mangiapane put home a loose puck in the crease to even things at three.
The Flyers called timeout after the tying goal and less than three minutes later had the lead again. Allison went to the net and tipped home the feed from James van Riemsdyk to make it 4-3 with his eighth goal of the season with 8:27 to play.
The Flyers held things down the rest of the way, as Ersson finished with 33 saves on 36 shots to earn another win in his young career. Markstrom made 18 saves on 22 shots in the loss.
Konecny, DeAngelo, and Scott Laughton all had multi-point games for the Flyers. Backlund and Noah Hanifin each had two points for the Flames.
The Flyers are right back on the ice on Tuesday night, as they close out the four-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m.