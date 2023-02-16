Flyers

Flyers vs. Kraken: Game 56 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night for the first time since closing out a four-game homestand with a loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. This time, they hit the road, starting in Seattle, for a four-game road trip that will make three stops north of the border following Thursday’s game.

The Kraken secured the win on Sunday with good checking and strong structure, capitalizing off several mistakes. It has the Flyers looking for more of what they had in the previous two games prior to Seattle’s visit.

Game time is 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPSeattle KrakenGPGAP
Travis Konecny49242549Jordan Eberle54112940
Kevin Hayes54173047Vince Dunn5493140
Tony DeAngelo5092231Andre Burakovsky49132639
Scott Laughton51121931Jared McCann51251338
Owen Tippett50151530Matty Beniers52171936
Players to Watch

Travis Konecny continues to remain mired in a scoring slump. He’s gone eight games without a point and 13 games without a goal. 

Jared McCann has started to heat up again with points in three straight games, including two goals. McCann is approaching a new career-high, sitting at 25 goals, two shy of the mark he set last season.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart allowed two goals on 25 shots in his last start on Saturday. 

Philipp Grubauer gets the start for the Kraken. Grubauer makes his third straight start in goal, after allowing two goals on 40 shots in an overtime loss to the Jets on Tuesday. He made 15 saves on 18 shots in the win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)

Kraken Lines

Kraken Scratches: Joonas Donskoi (injury), Chris Driedger (injury), Andre Burakovsky (injury), Daniel Sprong (healthy), Cale Fleury (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers recalled Kieffer Bellows and Samuel Ersson on Tuesday. Ersson will back up in goal. Bellows is a healthy scratch. John Tortorella said the lines would be juggled to try to create offense.
  • Kraken: No changes are expected to the Seattle lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Kraken (23rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Kraken (31st)
  • Recent History vs. Kraken
    • Feb. 12, 2023 – Kraken 4, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kraken
    • James van Riemsdyk: 3 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
    • Travis Konecny: 3 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 2 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
    • Carter Hart: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .958 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

