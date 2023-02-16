Flyers vs. Kraken: Game 56 Preview

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night for the first time since closing out a four-game homestand with a loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. This time, they hit the road, starting in Seattle, for a four-game road trip that will make three stops north of the border following Thursday’s game.
The Kraken secured the win on Sunday with good checking and strong structure, capitalizing off several mistakes. It has the Flyers looking for more of what they had in the previous two games prior to Seattle’s visit.
Game time is 10 p.m.
Travis Konecny continues to remain mired in a scoring slump. He’s gone eight games without a point and 13 games without a goal.
Jared McCann has started to heat up again with points in three straight games, including two goals. McCann is approaching a new career-high, sitting at 25 goals, two shy of the mark he set last season.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart allowed two goals on 25 shots in his last start on Saturday.
Philipp Grubauer gets the start for the Kraken. Grubauer makes his third straight start in goal, after allowing two goals on 40 shots in an overtime loss to the Jets on Tuesday. He made 15 saves on 18 shots in the win over the Flyers on Sunday.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Kraken Scratches: Joonas Donskoi (injury), Chris Driedger (injury), Andre Burakovsky (injury), Daniel Sprong (healthy), Cale Fleury (healthy)