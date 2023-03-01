Flyers vs. Rangers: Game 62 Preview

The Flyers will take the ice on Wednesday night. It will be the final time they do before the NHL’s trade deadline on Friday. You wouldn’t know it from all of the deals being made around the league in the last 48 hours or so.
The New York Rangers, the Flyers’ opponent on Wednesday, has certainly made plenty of noise. After acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis, they finalized a trade for Patrick Kane from Chicago on Tuesday night. Kane will not play on Wednesday and debut at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night instead.
Still, for the Flyers, it’s been a quiet trade deadline to this point with no activity, and while 48 hours remain for that to change, it may not be the final farewell that many perceive it to be at this time of year.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Owen Tippett had a pair of goals in his previous two games before the Flyers were shellacked in New Jersey. Tippett continues in his first full NHL season, sitting three goals shy of a 20-goal campaign.
Vincent Trocheck has been heating up of late. He had a three-point game that included two goals against Los Angeles on Sunday. He has four goals in his last four games and 13 points in his last 11 games since the start of February.
Carter Hart will start for the Flyers. Hart had his personal losing streak reach five games after allowing five goals on 31 shots to Montreal on Friday. Hart has allowed three goals or more in each of his last four starts. Against the Rangers on Dec. 17, Hart allowed four goals on 33 shots.
Igor Shesterkin gets the start for the Rangers. Shesterkin is coming off a win over the Kings on Sunday, making 26 saves on 28 shots. That snapped a two-game losing streak for Shesterkin, as well as a string of seven straight games allowing three goals or more. Shesterkin made 19 saves in a shutout win over the Flyers on Nov. 1.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Rangers Scratches: Ryan Lindgren (injury), K’Andre Miller (suspension), Patrick Kane (healthy)