Flyers vs. Penguins: Game 66 Preview

Kevin Durso
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) stands in front of Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart (79) in the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

On the travel day between the Flyers latest loss in Carolina and the final game of their three-game road trip, the team made plenty of headlines with the firing of Chuck Fletcher as GM and President of Hockey Operations. Danny Briere takes over in the interim.

Briere will oversee the Flyers for the remaining 17 games on the 2022-23 season before what is sure to be an eventful offseason now that the wheels are in motion on changes within the organization. The first of those games comes on Saturday afternoon, as the Flyers face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team in need of points to maintain their place as the final team in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Game time is 3:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPPittsburgh PenguinsGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Sidney Crosby64284977
Kevin Hayes64173249Evgeni Malkin64234467
Scott Laughton61152136Jake Guentzel60263056
Tony DeAngelo59102434Rickard Rakell64212344
Owen Tippett60181634Jason Zucker60221840
Players to Watch

Scott Laughton had goals in back-to-back games prior to the first two games of the road trip. Goals have been hard to come by for the Flyers, and Laughton’s presence on a line with two young players could create some energy and chances.

Sidney Crosby has four points in his last two games, including a three-point game against Columbus on Tuesday. Crosby has 10 points in the last nine games, including seven assists.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart allowed five goals on 39 shots to Tampa on Tuesday. Hart suffered the loss against Pittsburgh on Nov. 25, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Jarry took the loss in overtime to the Islanders on Thursday, allowing four goals on 28 shots. Jarry made 29 saves on 30 shots in a win over the Flyers on Nov. 25.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Brendan Lemieux (injury), Tony DeAngelo (suspension)

Penguins Lines

Penguins Scratches: Ryan Poehling (injury), Chad Ruhwedel (healthy), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (healthy), Alex Nylander (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected for the Flyers, who could still be without Brendan Lemieux and Wade Allison for the road-trip finale.
  • Penguins: Ryan Poehling is eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve for Saturday. Alex Nylander was also recalled on an emergency basis on Friday, so there could be some changes coming to the Penguins lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Penguins (18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Penguins (17th)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins
    • Nov. 25, 2022 – Penguins 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • James van Riemsdyk: 51 GP, 13 G, 17 A, 30 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 31 GP, 8 G, 9 A, 17 P
    • Joel Farabee: 14 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Scott Laughton: 25 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Carter Hart: 11 GP, 4-4-2, 3.40 GAA, .896 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Justin Braun needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs three goals to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ABC/ESPN+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
