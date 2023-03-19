YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #176 – Tip of the Iceberg

After another week of Flyers hockey, the guys go back to focusing on the play on the ice. Owen Tippett scored his first career hat trick on Friday and Tyson Foerster picked up his first NHL point on Friday and first NHL goal on Saturday.
The guys discuss their role in the future of the Flyers and what they are looking for in the final 13 games of the season. The guys also take a look at the standings and the Flyers lottery odds as the season winds down.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.