Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #176 – Tip of the Iceberg

Kevin Durso
YWT Podcast

After another week of Flyers hockey, the guys go back to focusing on the play on the ice. Owen Tippett scored his first career hat trick on Friday and Tyson Foerster picked up his first NHL point on Friday and first NHL goal on Saturday.

The guys discuss their role in the future of the Flyers and what they are looking for in the final 13 games of the season. The guys also take a look at the standings and the Flyers lottery odds as the season winds down.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #176 – Tip of the Iceberg

Kevin Durso  •  30s
Flyers
Buzzer-Beater, Quick OT Strike Hand Flyers Loss to Hurricanes
Kevin Durso  •  19h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Game 69 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 18 2023
Flyers
Tippett’s Hat Trick Leads Flyers Past Sabres
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 17 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sabres: Game 68 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 17 2023
Flyers
Flyers Losing Streak Hits 4 in Loss to Vegas
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 14 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Golden Knights: Game 67 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 14 2023
More Flyers News