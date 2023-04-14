Flyers Win Season Finale on Provorov’s OT Goal

Playing in his final game with the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews had the game on his stick in overtime. Felix Sandstrom got just enough of it and the puck dribbled wide of the net. Seconds later, the Flyers officially ended the season.
Ivan Provorov scored on the ensuing rush, making a great move for the game-winning goal, to finish off a 5-4 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday night.
The Flyers got on the board just 26 seconds into the game. Travis Konecny finished off the rush to score his 30th goal of the season. Morgan Frost picked up the only assist for his 45th point of the season.
Konecny added another goal at 6:21, picking up the rebound off a Frost shot to make it 2-0.
The Blackhawks quickly responded to get the game tied. At 7:28, Jujhar Khaira picked up a rebound for his sixth goal of the season. Just under two minutes later at 9:20, Anders Bjork also got a rebound for his second goal of the season to make it 2-2.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-15.
The Flyers got the lead back just 46 seconds into the second. Off a turnover, Owen Tippett scored his 27th goal of the season to make it a 3-2 game.
The Flyers added a power-play goal at 4:22, as a quick passing play resulted in Noah Cates scoring his 13th goal of the season to make it 4-2.
The Blackhawks answered with a power-play goal of their own at 7:40. Toews deflected a pass from Andreas Athanasiou for his 15th goal of the season to make it 4-3.
Through two periods, shots were 28-24 Flyers.
The Flyers held the lead throughout the third period. With the goalie pulled and two minutes remaining, the Blackhawks tied the game as Athanasiou put home his 20th goal of the season to make it 4-4 and force overtime.
In overtime, Toews was denied at one end on a breakaway, and Provorov went the other way on a rush and scored at 3:09 for his sixth goal of the season to seal the victory.
Sandstrom made 34 saves on 38 shots in the win. Alex Stalock made 31 saves on 36 shots in the loss.
Konecny finished with four points. Frost and Tippett each had two points. Athanasiou had three points for Chicago.
Justin Braun played 20:42 in what is expected to be the final game of his NHL career. He had one shot, one hit, and four blocked shots.
The Flyers finished the 2022-23 season with a 31-38-13 record.