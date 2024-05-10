DraftKings Acquires AI Odds Provider Sports IQ

Sports IQ Analytics CEO Omer Dor announced on his LinkedIn account that his company has been acquired by DraftKings. This is the second major acquisition by the Boston-based sports betting operator in 2024, after acquiring lottery app Jackpocket for $750 million in February.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in the Sports IQ Analytics journey. In DraftKings Inc. we join a team whose desire for winning and being the best matches our own,” Dor said.

“Thank you Jason Robins, Paul Liberman and the entire team for welcoming us onboard. … Thank you to my co-founders Matthew Belzberg, Jose Alfaro and Andrew Schwartz for sharing this journey with me.”

Dor also thanked those who have invested in his company. Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) President Mike Gordon are among those who have invested in the company.

Furthermore, Sports IQ has over 25 years of industry experience, along with hundreds of in-play markets available.

The company covers over 12,000 yearly events, according to its site. It provides records, data, and statistics for sports betting. The technology was designed specifically to assist sportsbooks.

Sports IQ Analytics, acquired by DraftKings, is run by oddsmakers who have a passion for live betting markets

Sports IQ is currently based in Vancouver. Four words are bolded on its website: We Are Odds Makers. According to the site, the company’s technology focuses on “catering to US bettors’ love for live betting markets.”

Additionally, Dor leads Sports IQ with support from its co-founders: Matthew Belzberg, Jose Alfaro, and Andrew Schwartz.

Belzberg was previously Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Don Best Sports and is now Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Sports IQ.

Alfaro, who is the Chief Data Officer (CDO) at Sports IQ, also worked as the VP of Research and Development at Don Best Sports and in Risk Management at KMS Services, Inc.

Of course, Schwartz serves as chairman of the business as well.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the phenomenal investors, advisors, partners and clients who supported our vision and provided guidance and experience in Sports IQ’s journey at every turn,” Dor said.

“I’d like to believe that every entrepreneur could only wish to be as lucky as I have been.”

Dor did not disclose any contract financial terms or conditions of the company’s deal with DraftKings.