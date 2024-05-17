Sports Betting

Pennsylvania Gambling Revenue Is Second-Highest In The U.S., According To American Gaming Association

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), the revenue from casinos, iGamig, and sports betting totaled $17.67 billion in Q1 of 2024. That’s an all-time high in revenue for any three months. Proving that the commercial gaming industry is thriving in the United States. Last year, the commercial gaming industry posted an annual total of $66.5 billion. That was a 10% jump from 2022 to 2023. 

This week, the AGA reported that Pennsylvania has one of the most successful commercial gaming markets in the United States. In Q1 of 2024, they posted the second-most commercial gambling revenue. Pennsylvania totaled $1.7 billion in Q1. They only trailed Nevada which had $3.9 billion.

Where did Pennsylvania commercial gaming get the most revenue from in Q1 of 2024?

Finishing with the second-most commercial gaming revenue in Q1 of 2024 is massive for the Keystone State. It vindicates lawmakers that they made the right decision to legalize nearly all forms of commercial gaming. With $1.69 billion in revenue from Q1, Pennsylvania finished higher than other respective gambling markets. New Jersey had $1.55 billion, New York had $1.26 billion, and Michigan had $1.03 billion in commercial revenue. There were only five states to finish with $1 billion in commercial gaming revenue or more in Q1 and one of them was Pennsylvania. A positive sign for the future of commercial gaming in the Keystone State. 

Pennsylvania’s breakdown of where they saw the most revenue in Q1 of 2024. Retail casinos accounted for nearly half of the gambling revenue in Q1. Additionally, Pennsylvania online casinos produced $200+ million in February and March.

  • Retail Slots: $610.1 million
  • Retail tables: $234.5 million
  • Online casinos: $637.7 million
  • Sports betting: $145.8 million
  • Online Poker: $7.6 million
  • Video Gaming Terminals: $9.9 million
  • Fantasy contests: $4.9 million

 

Topics  
Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin photo

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

