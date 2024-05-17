Pennsylvania Casinos Earn Nearly $850M From Retail Slots & Table Games, Per AGA Report

Casinos in Pennsylvania have generated nearly $850 million in revenue from retail slots and table games, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA). The Keystone State has one of the most successful markets in the country, collecting the second-most commercial gambling revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, Pennsylvania produced nearly $1.7 billion in commercial revenue in the first three months of 2024, trailing just Nevada, which amassed $3.9 billion.

Pennsylvania topped New York ($1.55 billion), New Jersey ($1.26 billion), and Michigan ($1.03 billion) as well. Since the Quaker State offers all forms of gambling, it will remain a top U.S. market.

No other state collected more than $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter. Ohio finished fifth overall at $840.2 million. The largest contributor for the Keystone State is retail slots, which generated $610.1 million in the first quarter.

Retail tables added $234.5 million, followed by sports betting ($145.8 million), online poker ($7.6 million), video gaming terminals ($9.9 million), and fantasy contests ($4.9 million). Retail casinos make up almost half of the state’s gambling revenue.

Online casinos in the Keystone State have generated over $200 million in February and March

Pennsylvania online casinos have also generated over $200 million in February and March. Adding regulation on skill games into the mix could help fuel revenue growth. That’s happening now.

Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a 42% tax on Pennsylvania skill games in his upcoming FY budget. According to PlayPennsylvania, other bills on the table that could boost revenue include measures from Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Danilo Burgos.

If Pennsylvania pursues Shapiro’s proposal, the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) projects the Keystone State would make $421 million by fiscal year 2028/2029.

In other words, it would make Pennsylvania skill games a significant revenue generator in any quarter.

Pennsylvania passed HB 271 in October 2017 to legalize online gambling if the federal laws changed. The state opened its first legal retail sportsbook in November 2018 before launching online sports betting in May 2019.