Eagles Schedule Update: Birds Game With Seahawks Flexed To Monday Night Football

The Eagles have made more NFL history.
For the first time ever, the NFL has flexed a game scheduled for Sunday to a Monday night.
Rather than play their regularly scheduled game with the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25pm on December 17, they will become the Monday Night football game on the 18th.
Week 15 is FLEXED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/P54Le7U5LZ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2023
They will replace the Chiefs and Patriots, who will now play on Sunday night.
The change is likely due to the Patriots being 2-9 and currently the worst team in the AFC while both the Eagles and Seahawks will be battling for playoff positioning.
The flex now puts the Eagles in position to appear on their third Monday Night Football game of the season, so the NFL seems to have taken notice of how many people are tuning into their games.
They have also played one Thursday night game, have their second Sunday night game coming up next week, and are set to play on Sunday afternoon seven times.
The Eagles have played at 1:oo on Sunday just once all season and are currently only scheduled to play one more game in that time slot the rest of the season (against the Cardinals).