Report: Matvei Michkov Joining the Flyers in 2024-25

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Matvei Michkov stands with Flyers staff after being selected with the seventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.

When Flyers GM Danny Briere spoke on Thursday, he continued to express hope that the potential of adding Matvei Michkov was possible, but at the time had no answer for if the team’s top prospect was coming.

Now, it appears everyone has the answer.

According to reports from Hockey News Hub and The Fourth Period’s Anthony DiMarco, Matvei Michkov will be leaving SKA St. Petersburg and the KHL to join the Flyers for the 2024-25 season.

Michkov, selected seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, was originally under contract in the KHL for three more seasons, the first of which was this past season. Michkov would be arriving in Philadelphia two seasons ahead of schedule.

Michkov spent most of last season on loan from SKA St. Petersburg with HK Sochi. He scored 19 goals and had 41 points in 47 games.

