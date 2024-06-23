Flyers

Report: Matvei Michkov Joining the Flyers in 2024-25

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Report: Matvei Michkov Joining the Flyers in 2024-25 Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Matvei Michkov stands with Flyers staff after being selected with the seventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

 

When Flyers GM Danny Briere spoke on Thursday, he continued to express hope that the potential of adding Matvei Michkov was possible, but at the time had no answer for if the team’s top prospect was coming.

Now, it appears everyone has the answer.

According to reports from Hockey News Hub and The Fourth Period’s Anthony DiMarco, Matvei Michkov will be leaving SKA St. Petersburg and the KHL to join the Flyers for the 2024-25 season.

Michkov, selected seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, was originally under contract in the KHL for three more seasons, the first of which was this past season. Michkov would be arriving in Philadelphia two seasons ahead of schedule.

Michkov spent most of last season on loan from SKA St. Petersburg with HK Sochi. He scored 19 goals and had 41 points in 47 games.

More coming…

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers: Briere on Draft Approach, Free Agency Expectations, Michkov, and More

Flyers: Briere on Draft Approach, Free Agency Expectations, Michkov, and More

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jun 21 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #218 – Patience
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #218 – Patience
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jun 6 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Hilferty, Jones Reflect on 1st Season of ‘New Era,’ Look to Future
Flyers: Hilferty, Jones Reflect on 1st Season of ‘New Era,’ Look to Future
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jun 5 2024
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers Offseason Primer: Contracts
Philadelphia Flyers Offseason Primer: Contracts
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Jun 5 2024
Flyers
Year in Review: Danny Briere’s Rookie Season as Flyers GM
Year in Review: Danny Briere’s Rookie Season as Flyers GM
Author image Jeff Quake  •  May 24 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #217 – Wait And See
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #217 – Wait And See
Author image Kevin Durso  •  May 22 2024
Flyers
50 Years Ago: The Flyers ‘Walk Together Forever’ as Champions
50 Years Ago: The Flyers ‘Walk Together Forever’ as Champions
Author image Kevin Durso  •  May 19 2024
Go to top button